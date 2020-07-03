LAFC Star Carlos Vela Set To Miss Out On MLS Is Back Tournament: Report

The MLS is Back Tournament is set to resume from July 8 with utmost caution amid the coronavirus pandemic in the USA. However, Los Angeles FC (LAFC) star Carlos Vela is yet to decide to participate in the tournament. The Mexican international could well opt out this season, albeit not due to the fear of coronavirus.

Carlos Vela misses out on MLS is back tournament: Striker's wife pregnant

Baby is coming 🍼🧸 pic.twitter.com/VwrFptBryc — carlos vela (@11carlosV) April 15, 2020

According to ESPN, Carlos Vela is pondering the idea of sitting out the tournament because his wife is pregnant with his second child. The family and friends of players are not allowed inside the bubble at Orlando, the venue for the MLS is Back tournament. Under such circumstances, Carlos Vela reportedly prefers staying close to his family, particularly his wife. However, he has not yet confirmed whether he will miss the MLS season.

Carlos Vela misses out on MLS is Back tournament? Vela's numbers for LAFC

Carlos Vela has been one of the most important players for LAFC. The former Real Sociedad striker has netted 57 times in 72 appearances. His absence will prove detrimental to the club in their attempt to emerge victorious in the tournament. In any case, if Vela does decide to withdraw his participation, Diego Rossi will slot in at the No. 9 position. The absence of MLS MVP Carlos Vela will, however, have an impact on LAFC and is likely to have an impact on the viewership numbers of the tournament.

Although MLS has taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the players and the staff members, there is a growing concern among the participants. It was confirmed, on Thursday, that nine FC Dallas players tested positive for coronavirus. This has raised doubts about the feasibility and the timing of the competition, even as the NBA is also set to resume its season in Orlando.

Carlos Vela misses out on MLS is Back tournament: MLS season schedule

The MLS is Back tournament will begin on July 8 and the MLS season schedule features 16 consecutive matchdays for group stage games, which will then be followed by knockout rounds from July 25. A total of 26 participating teams have been drawn across six groups, although not in equal numbers. LAFC find themselves in Group F, which includes the likes of Los Angeles Galaxy, Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers. Carlos Vela’s side will play their first game against Houston Dynamo on Monday, July 13 (Tuesday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Carlos Vela Twitter