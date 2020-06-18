Cristiano Ronaldo Could 'probably' Join MLS In The Near Future, Says Nani

Four-time Premier League champion Nani has claimed that a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to the MLS remains a possibility in the near future. The Orlando City winger claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo once told him he would 'probably end up in America someday'. Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani have been teammates at a club level with Manchester United and shared the flanks with national side Portugal as well. A Cristiano Ronaldo transfer away from Juventus has been much-talked-about after the 35-year-old suffered two-back to back-final defeats for the first time in his club career with the Old Lady. Frank Lampard's Chelsea have also submitted a reported €120 million (£107 million) shock bid for the services of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

ALSO READ: Eric Wynalda Fired As Las Vegas Coach In 2nd-tier USL

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to the MLS is possible, says Nani

In a recent interview with ESPN., 33-year-old Orlando City star Nani revealed that a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to the MLS is a possibility in the future. Nani claimed that his Portugal captain informed him of potentially making a switch to America a few years ago. Nani said, "A couple of years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo told me that he will probably end up in America,". Nani then added that a Cristiano transfer to the MLS may not be a 100 per cent guarantee but claimed that there is always a possibility for Ronaldo to end up in North America.

'Ronaldo will probably join MLS'



Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate Luis Nani has claimed that Juventus forward ‘told me he will probably end up in America’.

[football-italia] #SerieA — JRB | FaceSwap BOT (@JuveTweetBot) June 17, 2020

ALSO READ: Pedro Unwilling To Finish Season With Chelsea Amid Reports Of Roma Agreement

With the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news up in the air, multiple reports have claimed that David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise are in the hunt for a marquee signing with the club recently inducted into the MLS. Ronaldo's Juventus contract expires in the summer of 2022 and the winger will turn 37 by then, but a couple of poor displays from the five-time UCL winner over the past week have amplified rumours of a move away from Turin. Reports from the Daily Mail claimed that Frank Lampard's Chelsea submitted a reported €120 million (£107 million) to prise Ronaldo away from Juventus back to the Premier League. However, it's unlikely that Ronaldo would consider a move to Stamford Bridge due to his previous connections with Man United.

ALSO READ: Hawk Eye Apologises For Aston Villa Vs Sheffield 'goal' Error; Says First In 9000 Matches

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Nani MLS career with Orlando City

Nani joined Eastern Conference outfit Orlando City last season from Sporting CP and has heaped praise on the MLS. Nani scored 12 goals and added five assists to his name across 30 appearances but Orlando finished the season second from bottom in the Eastern Conference. However, Nani added that the MLS is a 'great league' and there are some fantastic clubs in America that are improving with every season.

ALSO READ: Joao Felix Scores Brace As Atletico Madrid Thrash Osasuna 5-0 In LaLiga: Highlights

Image Credits - Nani/ Cristiano Instagram