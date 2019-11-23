LaLiga Matchday 14 Preview: Top Games To Watch Out For This Weekend

FC Barcelona currently top the LaLiga table with 25 points, having played 12 games in the Spanish top flight competition. With Real Madrid hot on their heels in the race for the LaLiga title, who will be at the top of the table after this Matchday 14 of the LaLiga season? Here are the top games from the LaLiga on Matchday 14

Can 'El Maestro' do this again versus Leganes?

What are the odds of Messi doing this yet again? 🤔🔢



🎯😎#LeganesBarça pic.twitter.com/OPTBbT0Axa — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) November 23, 2019

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad



The Los Blancos will face a tough challenge as they go up against fifth-placed Real Sociedad on Saturday night. Zinedine Zidane's side have had a mixed season thus far but are level on points with league leaders Barcelona this LaLiga season. Martin Odegaard, who is on loan at Real Sociedad from Madrid for two seasons, is in good form this season and is relishing the opportunity to play against his former club, having recently returned from injury. Also, it willl be interesting to see if Gareth Bale features for Real Madrid on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu, following the recent Wales-Real Madrid flag controversy for which he was punished by club manager Zinedine Zidane.

Osasuna vs Athletic Club

💪 Neither the wind nor the rain take away our desire to play again @LaLigaEN game this Sunday ⚽️



⏳ 2⃣ days until the #OsasunaAthletic match.#AthleticClub 🔴⚪️🦁 pic.twitter.com/osB8JotCyA — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) November 22, 2019

Osasuna are without a win in their last six matches against Athletic Club in the LaLiga. But Athletic Club are yet to register to win in their last eight away matches in the LaLiga (W0 D4 L4). Osasuna have the opportunity to go above Athletic if they beat their opponents on Matchday 14. Will Osasuna make it into the top six?

Espanyol vs Getafe

Getafe take on Espanyol on Sunday at the RCDE stadium in Catalunya. The home team are in a relegation battle this season and are still in search for their first points of the season. Pablo Machin’s side are doing well in the Europa League but have failed to replicate that form in the LaLiga. Will Espanyol register their first win on Matchday 14?

