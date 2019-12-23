LaLiga Matchday 18 Highlights: Barcelona Lead By 2 Points After 4-1 Home Win Vs Deportivo

After LaLiga Matchday 18, Barcelona held on to the top spot in the league with a comprehensive 4-1 win against Deportivo Alaves. Real Madrid now trail Barcelona by two points after a goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao. Atletico Madrid edged out 2-1 winners against Real Betis in a rare away win. Here is the review for LaLiga Matchday 18 along with results from every game in the Spanish top-flight competition:

LaLiga Highlights: Matchday 18

Barcelona run riot at the Camp Nou

Leo #Messi has scored at least 5️⃣0️⃣ goals (club & country) in 9 of the last 10 calendar years!



2010 6️⃣0️⃣

2011 5️⃣9️⃣

2012 9️⃣1️⃣ 🤯

2013 4️⃣5️⃣

2014 5️⃣8️⃣

2015 5️⃣2️⃣

2016 5️⃣9️⃣

2017 5️⃣4️⃣

2018 5️⃣1️⃣

2019 5️⃣0️⃣



🐐 pic.twitter.com/2bMEslMEro — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 21, 2019

Barcelona were undisputedly at their very best at the Camp Nou on Saturday from the first minute itself. The LaLiga giants secured a comfortable 4-1 win in front of their home fans as they held on to the first spot on the points table. Can the Blaugrana make it back-to-back LaLiga titles by winning the league this season?

Real Madrid held at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw at the Bernabeu as a persistent Athletic Bilbao maintained their impressive run in the Spanish top-flight competition. Zinedine Zidane's decision to play Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr did not bear much fruit as the duo failed to create any concrete chances in front of the goal. Los Galacticos now trail Barcelona by 2 points, can they catch up?

Atletico Madrid claim rare away win against Real Betis

Atletico Madrid came from behind to secure a fortunate 2-1 away win against Real Betis. Angel Correa was the star for Los Rojiblancos as he scored one and assisted another after coming on in the 57th minute in place of the misfiring Thomas Lemar. Atletico Madrid are now fourth on the LaLiga table.

Leganes claim crucial win against Espanyol

Leganes claimed a crucial 2-0 win against their fellow relegation strugglers in front of their home fans on Sunday. They now have 13 points from 18 games as compared to Espanyol's tally of 10 points. Who will be successful in holding on to their top-flight status this season?

Real Sociedad play out thrilling 4-3 win against Osasuna

Real Sociedad and Osasuna were involved in a thrilling match on Sunday at the El Sadar Stadium. The visitors quickly made their way to a 3-0 lead in the first half itself. The home team pulled one back at the start of the second half before adding another two minutes later. However, Alexander Isak made it 4-2 in the 79th minute after Ezequiel Avila scored his second in the 84th minute to make it 3-4.