LaLiga Matchday 18: Real Betis Take On Atletico; Real Madrid Play Athletic Club

LaLiga has entered Matchday 18 and things have started to get heat up at the top of the table. Real Madrid and league-leaders Barcelona were embroiled in a hard-fought encounter at Camp Nou in their mid-week fixture. Although the game ended at 0-0, both teams showed clear intent that they wanted to lay their hands of the LaLiga trophy this year. Here is a preview of what lies ahead in store for Real Madrid and Barcelona on Matchday 18.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club

📛👊 Can @thibautcourtois catch Oblak at the top of the clean sheet rankings?#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/dXuXoY5TaM — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 20, 2019

Real Madrid are second in the LaLiga table (on goal difference) but are level on points with Barcelona. They will play against Athletic Club Bilbao on Matchday 18. They also played out a 0-0 draw in their last LaLiga outing. Can Zinedine Zidane and Co. secure all three points on Sunday night in front of the home fans?

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid look like a side going through a transition phase this season and find themselves at the fifth position in the LaLiga table with 29 points from 17 matches. Diego Simeone and Co. will be eager to confirm their spot in the UCL next year as soon as possible. Can Los Rojiblancos take one step closer to that goal as they play Real Betis on the weekend?

Barcelona vs Alaves

Barcelona were definitely the second-best team in this month's 'El Clasico' which might be an area for concern for Ernesto Valverde. Lionel Messi and Co. need to bag all three points at Alaves on Saturday or they risk letting Real Madrid take the lead in the title race. Will Barcelona give Camp Nou a reason to rejoice?

LaLiga fixtures

Eibar vs Granada (Saturday 01:30 AM)

Real Mallorca vs Sevilla (Saturday 05:30 PM)

Barcelona vs Alaves (Saturday 08:30 PM)

Villareal vs Getafe (Saturday 11:00 PM)

Real Valladolid vs Valencia (Saturday 01:30 AM)

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad (Sunday 06:30 PM)

Levante vs Celta Vigo (Sunday 11:00 PM)

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club (Sunday 01:30 AM)

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid (Sunday 08:30 PM)

Leganes vs Espanyol (Sunday 04:30 PM)