LaLiga Clubs Set To Offload High Earners To Cut Wage Bill By 30 Percent next Season

Following the coronavirus crisis in Spain, a number of top LaLiga clubs have been hit with massive financial repercussions. LaLiga president Javier Tebas has urged clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid to promote their youth players and recall stars from loan instead of dipping into the transfer market to purchase top superstars over the summer. It is reported that the LaLiga wage bill is expected to be slashed by 30 percent for next season to manage the ill effects caused by the coronavirus crisis.

LaLiga wage bill drop: LaLiga return

A number of LaLiga clubs have already announced wage cuts for players in order to mitigate the damage done by coronavirus. With no football, the loss of commercial and matchday revenue has had a detrimental impact on the LaLiga wage bill putting some clubs in rather difficult financial positions. According to reports from Marca, despite rumours of a potential LaLiga return by June 12, the Spanish top flight is set to cut down its costs by 30 percent for the next campaign.

LaLiga wage bill to drop by 30 percent: Barcelona to consider selling prized assets

According to reports from The Mirror, Barcelona will consider offers for most players barring Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. Despite the players taking a pay cut earlier in March, Barcelona are expected to lose up to €200m in revenue and will, therefore, be unable to sustain their €670m LaLiga wage bill. World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti has a contract with Blaugrana until 2023 but Barcelona would listen to offers of around €30m for the French defender. Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal are also players on the exit list for Barcelona in a bid to cut down on their wage bill.

LaLiga wage bill to drop by 30 percent: Real Madrid could offload stars for free

Real Madrid stars have also agreed on a 10 percent wage cut until the end of the season but the club are stuck with a few players on soaring wages. It is reported that Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez could be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for a bare minimum or even for free as the club tries to ease off on their costs through players' wages. Real Madrid are expected to lose up to €165m following the loss of commercial and matchday revenue and some high earners will reportedly be shipped in the summer.

