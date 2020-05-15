Tottenham Owner Joe Lewis' £113m Superyacht Boasts Full-size Indoor Tennis Court And More

Tottenham Hotspur owners, Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy, are the sixth richest owners in the Premier League. While Levy mostly makes the headlines for being a shrewd owner of the London club, Joe Lewis is contrastingly known for his lavish lifestyle. A British investor, Lewis is famously known for living on his £113million superyacht, Aviva. A one of a kind, superyacht built by the German manufacturer, Abeking & Rasmussen, Aviva is Joe Lewis' luxury space as well his mobile office.

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis superyacht: Inside look at the lavish yacht

Tottenham owner, Joe Lewis, 83, is reported to a big of the high-octane life of living on the sea. So much so that, he is believed to live onboard the Aviva for much of the year. Back in 2018, Aviva was the largest yacht built by the German manufacturers and arguably one of the luxuries superyachts. The first yacht to have a first full-size indoor tennis court, Aviva was made keeping in mind Lewis' love for sports. Per reports. the tennis court is 20 metres long and 10 metres wide with a ceiling as high as 6.65 metres. While it is named a tennis court, once the net is taken down, the area can easily be equipped as a multi-purpose sports area, be it for exercise or even playing football.

Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis arriving in London yesterday in his 321ft super-yacht. #THFC pic.twitter.com/g0PWzxAB6H — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) July 3, 2018

Apart from the tennis court, the Joe Lewis superyacht features a circular set of lounging pads on the sun deck along with small lounging pads towards the bridge area of the yacht. Furthermore, the superyacht also features a swimming area which opens to the sea, making it a portable beach experience for the guests onboard. Aviva can reportedly house up to 16 guests. Also, the 46th longest yacht in the world has a speedboat and jet skis onboard for the adrenaline junkies.

In regards to specifications, per Yacht Harbour, Aviva can clock a top speed of 20 knots (37 kmph) and can cruise comfortably at 11 knots (20 kmph) on electric power only. Built based on eco-friendly design, Joe Lewis' superyacht features an innovative hull design that complements its electric propulsion system.

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis net worth

The Tottenham owner is currently the 12th richest man in the UK with an estimated net worth of $5.4 billion, per Forbes. Chairman of the Tavistock Group, Lewis's portfolio includes investments in over 200 companies, currency trading and others. Currently residing in his yacht, Joe Lewis lives in the tax-free Bahamas.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned information on Joe Lewis net worth is sourced from various publications. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy on the net worth figure.

(Image Credits: Yacht Harbour)