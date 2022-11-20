Karim Benzema Pulls Out Of FIFA World Cup 2022; 'Leaving My Place For Someone...'

Defending champions France will get their FIFA World Cup campaign underway in three days time when they take on Australia in their opening match. The France vs Australia match is set to be played at Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday, November 23. However, ahead of the opening match, France's football team suffered a major blow with one of their star players getting ruled out of the tournament. The player in the picture is striker Karim Benzema who won't be participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022 after sustaining a thigh injury in training.

Karim Benzema to no longer take part in the FIFA World Cup 2022

The French Football Federation released a statement in which it said that Karim Benzema was forced to cut short the training session after feeling pain in the quadriceps of his left thigh. He went for an MRI at a hospital in Doha, which unfortunately confirmed a femoral rectus injury, which will require a three-week recovery period. The injury to the star striker is a major disappointment for coach Didier Deschamps. Speaking about Karim Benzema's injury Deschamp said, "I am extremely sad for Karim who made this World Cup a major goal. Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us”.

The whole team shares Karim's disappointment and wishes him a speedy recovery💙#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/fclx9pFkGz — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 19, 2022

Karim Benzema posts message after being ruled out of FIFA World Cup

Benzema has so far scored 37 goals for France in 97 appearances. After being ruled out of the football's biggest event due to injury, the Real Madrid talisman addressed his fans by posting a message on Instagram in which he said, "In my life I never give up but tonight I have to think about the team like I always do so the reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our team to make a great world cup. Thank you for all your messages of support".

FIFA World Cup 2022: France's injury problems ahead of the opening match

Ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, France's football team was already missing the services of Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante and Christopher Nkunku through injury. Nkunku was injured just minutes before the end of the team’s training session on Tuesday evening and was replaced in the squad by Randal Kolo Muani on Wednesday. Deschamps is also waiting to see if Raphael Varane is fit to face Australia a month since he limped off for Manchester United with a hamstring injury. Central defender and World Cup winner Presnel Kimpembe pulled out Monday after failing to sufficiently recover from a six-week layoff following a hamstring injury.