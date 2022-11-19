What Sets The 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar Apart From Other Editions? EXPLAINED

The wait for the biggest football spectacle will come to an end on November 20 when the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will get underway. The Qatar vs Ecuador match will be the opening match of the tournament. The tournament has been in the news ever since Qatar was handed the right to hold the tournament in the middle of the football season. Now that the time for the start of the tournament is approaching closer we take a look at reasons why the tournament should be watched by every football fans across the globe.

Last dance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go down as two of the greatest footballers of all time. Even though both players have managed to lift continental titles, the only trophy to elude them in their decorated careers has been the FIFA World Cup. Both players are playing their fifth World Cup and the 37-year-old Ronaldo and the 35-year-old Messi would like to will like to end their careers with the biggest prize in world football.

Qatar becomes first Middle East nation to host tournament

The FIFA World Cup will be coming to the Asian continent after 20 years with the Japan and Korea hosting the last tournament back in 2002. This will be the first time that a Middle east country won the right to host the biggest football event.

Qatar 2022 becomes first World Cup to be held in winter

Usually, the men's FIFA World Cup is held during the period of May-June-July, for the very first time, the FIFA World Cup will be held of November and December.

32-team format to end after Qatar World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the final time that 32 teams will be battling for the trophy. From the next edition of the tournament, a total of 48 teams will contest for the trophy.

Increased squad size in Qatar 2022

Before the Qatar World Cup, the nations taking part in the tournament had a squad size of 23 members, however, the number has been increased for this edition. A total of 26 players are being allowed to travel to Qatar due to the timing of the tournament as well as the trouble caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sale of alchohol banned

Beer has been a fixture at football World Cup but for Qatar 2022 there will be a slight change with only non alcoholic beer being allowed to serve to the fans. Champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol is still expected to be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums.