LeBron James Claims Michael Jordan's Retirement In 1993 Reduced Him To Tears

Just like the rest of the NBA fans across the globe, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is also currently streaming Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance. Episodes seven and eight of the series were released on Sunday in the US which spoke about the Michael Jordan retirement situation after the Bulls won their third NBA championship. LeBron James made an interesting revelation regarding the same when he took to Twitter to talk about the two new episodes of The Last Dance.

Michael Jordan father tribute after winning 1996 NBA Championship

Michael Jordan after winning his fourth: "This is for daddy". #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/ebw8Uch3JI — Chicago Bulls Archive (@BullsArchive) May 11, 2020

LeBron James was in tears upon Michael Jordan retirement in 1993

Definitely cried this day. 9 years of age. Just Couldn’t believe it — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2020

Lakers star LeBron James is a self-proclaimed Michael Jordan fan just like many other NBA stars currently playing in the league. It came as little surprise, therefore, that LeBron James claimed to have shed tears upon the news of the Michael Jordan retirement in 1993 even though he was just nine years old. Why did Michael Jordan retire? Reportedly, Michael Jordan claimed to have 'burned out' and 'lacked motivation', which is why he felt the need to step back from the NBA despite being at the peak of his career. Michael Jordan had recently won his third NBA championship with the Bulls and shocked the world by announcing his retirement soon after that triumph. However, the Bulls legend returned to the game in 1995. Michael Jordan made a stunning comeback and went on to win three more NBA titles with the Bulls before moving on.

Michael Jordan retirement in 1993

