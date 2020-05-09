Why Did Michael Jordan Retire In 1993? The Reason Behind Bulls Icon's First Retirement

In a career filled to the brim with accolades, six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan decided to call it quits with the Chicago Bulls, aged 30, following the tragic death of his father in 1993. However, Jordan returned to the NBA after a year-and-a-half absence from the sport and aided the Bulls to three more championships. As The Last Dance docu-series has been the talk of the town amid the coronavirus lockdown, here is the reason behind the Michael Jordan first and second retirement. Although the Michael Jordan first and second retirement took place in 1993 and 1999 respectively, the Bulls legend hung up his boots for the final time in 2003 after a two-year sojourn with the Washington Wizards.

Michael Jordan first and second retirement: Michael Jordan Jerry Krause relationship and first retirement

Under late Chicago Bulls General Manager Jerry Krause, Michael Jordan established himself as the face of the NBA in the early 90s. The Michael Jordan Jerry Krause partnership blossomed as the two were imperative in guiding Chicago Bulls to three NBA championships in as many years. However, after the tragic killing of Jordan's father, James Jordan in July 1993, the small forward cited his lack of motivation and his father's death in shaping his reason to retire from the sport on October 6, 1993, at the peak of his career.

Michael Jordan first and second retirement: Michael Jordan Jerry Krause relationship sours during second retirement

Although Jordan took a one-and-half year break from the NBA, he returned to the Chicago Bulls in March 1995 and picked up right where he left off. Jordan once again played a pivotal role in propelling the Eastern Conference giants to three NBA titles in three years before retiring once again on January 13, 1999. There were tensions around the Michael Jordan Jerry Krause relationship as well, as the former Bulls GM was accused of putting the organisation before the players. While making a speech during his induction in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, Jordan fired shots at Krause for his practices of preferring the board over the players.

Michael Jordan first and second retirement: Steve Kerr and Michael Jordan fight cause for second retirement?

The rumours trending on social media posed questions of whether the 'Steve Kerr and Michael Jordan fight' was the reason the Bulls icon retired for the second time. However, the primary reason for Jordan's retirement in 1999 was due to his 'lack of desire' to play at a top-level. Former Bulls star and current Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently told Fox Sports that he 'regretted his actions' when the 'Steve Kerr and Michael Jordan fight' grabbed headlines in the late '90s. Kerr was left with a black eye following the scuffle.

Michael Jordan breaks down exactly how he ended up punching Steve Kerr in the face during Bulls practice. Afterward we discuss the difference between then, when a fight could go largely unnoticed, and now, where if a guy subtweets his teammate, there is large-scale FREAKING OUT. pic.twitter.com/DHwcDQ2dnm — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 5, 2020

Michael Jordan gambling issue

In 2005, Michael Jordan spoke with news magazine 60 Minutes and admitted to having a few problems with his money management during his heydays. The Michael Jordan gambling news spread like wildfire in 1993 when the Bulls legend was spotted in Atlantic City on the eve of a game against the New York Knicks. Jordan admitted to losing $57,000 in gambling the previous year.