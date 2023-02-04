Leeds Coach Marsch Joins Klopp In Banter Over Chelsea's Spending: 'I Need Jurgen's Lawyer'

After Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hilariously said that he needed a lawyer to answer questions over Chelsea's spending, Leeds United coach Jesse Alan Marsch has also joined in the fun. The Blues made headlines during the January transfer window as they spent more than a whopping $350 million, which included in excess of over $240 million on just two players.

Graham Potter's side paid Shakhtar Donetsk £88.5m ($108 million) to secure the services of Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk. This amount was in addition to the staggering 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million) they paid Benfica to sign Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Marsch gives his take on Chelsea's spending in transfer window

When asked to comment upon Chelsea's spending in the January transfer window, Jesse Alan Marsch said, "I saw Jurgen Klopp’s response that he needed to have a lawyer, and maybe I should respond the same; I need Jurgen’s lawyer as well. Listen, when teams have the resources to make big transfers, that’s a benefit to them and their club."

Marsch's reply comes after Klopp raised concerns about Chelsea's splurge during the transfer window. While speaking at his latest press conference ahead of Liverpool's trip to Wolves, the German manager jokingly said, "I'm saying nothing without my lawyer" before adding, "I don't understand that part of the business, what you can do, what you can't do. It's a big number in the last two windows."

While Klopp had concerns with the amount of money Chelsea have spent, he did admit that all the players that they signed in the recently concluded January transfer window were all good players. "The players they brought in, I didn't think once 'why did they do that?' They are all really good players, so from that point of view, congratulations if you can do it. I don't understand how it's possible, but it's not for me to explain how it works. Hopefully, you all know exactly how it works, and then it's fine," he explained.

When asked if the players that Graham Potter's side signed would help improve the results of the club immediately, Klopp replied, "Yeah, Graham knows that. I'm not sure Todd Boehly is too interested in that, but it will happen at one point that they play well together. With the quality they have, that's hard to avoid. How quickly it will happen, I don't know."