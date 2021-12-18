Leeds United Vs Arsenal: Live Streaming, Dream11, Team News, Match Prediction And More

After a dominating 2-0 win over West Ham this week, Arsenal will now take on a struggling Leeds United that find themselves close to the relegation places. The match will commence live at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, December 18, from Elland Road.

Ahead of what promises to be another interesting match in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the Leeds United vs Arsenal live stream details, and our Dream11 team predictions for the game.

Leeds United vs Arsenal live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Leeds United vs Arsenal vs live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

🗞 Read the latest news from Mikel's press conference ahead of #LEEARS 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 17, 2021

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Leeds United vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 PM BST on Saturday, December 18.

Leeds United vs Arsenal live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Leeds United vs Arsenal vs live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18.

🧤 Worldie after worldie after worldie



👏 @AaronRamsdale98 & @Bernd_Leno



📺 Watch: Top-10 saves of 2021 here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 16, 2021

Leeds vs Arsenal predicted playing 11

Leeds United: Illan Meslier; Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton; Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts, Raphina; Daniel James

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette

Leeds vs Arsenal Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Diego Llorente

Midfielders: Raphina, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Stuart Dallas, Martin Odegaard

Strikers: Daniel James, Alexandre Lacazette

(Disclaimer: The LU vs ARS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LU vs ARS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.)