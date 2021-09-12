Leeds United Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Returning back to the Premier League action after the International break, Liverpool is set to clash against Leeds United on September 12. Liverpool is currently in the seventh position in the Premier League points table after collecting seven points before the International break. On the other hand, Leeds will head into the match looking for their first win of the tournament this season as they have lost one match and two matches have ended in a draw till now.

Know how to watch Premier League match Live in India-

Indian football fans who want to watch Liverpool locking horns with Leeds at the Elland Road Stadium can catch the Leeds United vs Liverpool Live Streaming on the Star Sports Network, which has the official rights to show Premier League matches in India. Fans can watch the English broadcast on Star Sports Select and the regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will available for selected matches on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla. In addition to this, fans can also watch live streaming on the mobile applications, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Jio TV. The match will start at 9:00 PM IST on September 12.

Leeds United walk into the match after a relatively poor start to the season. Seeking their first win, they currently find themselves at the 17th position in the Premier League points table. The last match they played against Burnley ended in a 1-1 draw on August 29. They lost their first match of the season to Manchester United with a scoreline of 5-1 on August 14. Their second match of the season against Everton also ended in a 2-2 draw on August 21. While Liverpool have won two matches against Norwich City and Burnley. Their last match against Chelsea on August 28, ended in a 1-1 draw.

⚪️ 𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 🔴



Back in action as we head to @LUFC 💪 UP THE REDS! 🔴 #WalkOn pic.twitter.com/u1c9bqDvHN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2021

FIFA confirmed Becker and Fabinho's availability after Brazilian Football Confederation's complaint was withdrawn.

🆚 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘!

The international break is over and we return to Elland Road for #LUFC vs Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/nPJExxQJSn — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 12, 2021

On Saturday, it was declared by FIFA that the Brazilians in Liverpool’s team will be allowed to appear against Leeds. The Brazilian Football Confederation earlier made a complaint to FIFA about the players who did not travel for their country’s recent World Cup Qualifier matches. However, the complaint was withdrawn and Alisson Becker and Fabinho became eligible to play against Leeds United at the Elland Road on Sunday.

(Image- AP)