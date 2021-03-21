LEI Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, FA Cup 2021 Match Preview

Manchester United will make a trip to the King Power Stadium as they prepare to face off against Leicester City in their upcoming FA Cup quarter-final clash. The match is set to take place on Sunday, March 20 with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the LEI vs MUN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, alongside other match details of the LEI vs MUN live clash.

LEI vs MUN live: LEI vs MUN match preview

Leicester City will walk into the match brimming with confidence as the Foxes registered two back-to-back victories in their previous outings with their last match seeing them record a massive 5-0 win against Premier League minnows Sheffield United. Brendon Rodgers' men have been pretty consistent in the Premier League also with the 2015-16 champions finding themselves slotted just a position below their FA Cup opponents at the third spot on the table. They are set to play this game with the intent of qualifying for the semi-finals but face tough opposition in the form of Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, on the other hand, will walk into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after qualifying in the last eight of the Europa League following a narrow 1-0 win against AC Milan on Thursday. The United boss will be wary of fatigue and injury concerns with the Red Devils playing another crucial fixture within three days of their trip to Italy. The Manchester outfit will be entering the final eight of the FA Cup after defeating teams like Liverpool and West Ham and will be brimming with confidence as they prerace to take on the Foxes in an attempt to make it in the semi-finals of the English Cup competition

LEI vs MUN playing 11 (predicted)

Leicester City - Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana, Ayoze Perez, Wilfred Ndidi, Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy.

Manchester United - Dean Henderson, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood.

LEI vs MUN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders – Timothy Castagne, Harry Maguire, Wesley Fofana, Luke Shaw

Midfielders -Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Paul Pogba

Strikers - Kelechi Iheanacho, Mason Greenwood, Jamie Vardy

LEI vs MUN Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Paul Pogba

Vice-Captain - Kelechi Iheanacho

LEI vs MUN Match Prediction

We expect both the teams to play a thrilling encounter as we predict a narrow win for Leicester City who will be looking to take advantage of playing the match on home turf and advance into the next stage of the FA Cup

Prediction- Leicester City 2-1 Manchester United

Note: The above LEI vs MUN Dream11 prediction, LEI vs MUN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEI vs MUN Dream11 Team and LEI vs MUN Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.