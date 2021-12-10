Leicester City Boss Says He 'doesn't Even Know' What Europa Conference League Is

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers claimed that he was unaware of what the Europa Conference League is after seeing his side drop into Europe's new third-tier competition after failing to make it to the top 2 of Group C. The Foxes lost 3-2 to Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium which meant they finished 3rd and thus crashed out of the Europa League.

When asked by BT Sport if Leicester City can win the Europa Conference League, Brendan Rodgers said "I have to be honest. I don't even know what the competition is in all fairness. I was focused on the Europa League and winning this group, at the very least, finishing second. So with all due respect to the competition, I'm not sure what it is. I'm sure I'll find out soon enough."

The boss also made an honest assessment of his team's recent displays. The team has lost four of their last six games across competitions "I think there’s a lot of naivety in our team and we’ve got a lot of young players. There’s been a bigger demand from them this season, and we’ve played a number of different systems and shapes. Individually it then comes down to having that mentality to track our runner or to stop a cross and that can be in whatever shape it is, but it's my responsibility to find that solution. Tonight, we were good offensively but we were nowhere good enough defensively." he said.

'Looking to get the basics of the game right'

Brendan Rodgers also said that the Newcastle game will be an important one and that he looks to get his boys to get the basics right "The Newcastle game now is very important. Our offensive side of the game has been bright. We look like we can score goals but you have to defend much better than we are and we need to look to get back to having that solidity in the team in every aspect. Being hard to beat is always your basis and we have to get back to that." he finished.

