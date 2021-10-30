Leicester City Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK, US?

In a mid-table Premier League battle, 9th place Leicester City will host 10th place Arsenal. The match will kick off at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 30, at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. Leicester have won their last two matches in the Premier League and will be looking to make it three in a row. Arsenal are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions and will be looking to extend that run to nine against Leicester.

Take a look at the live stream details, how to watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal English Premier League match live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch Leicester City vs Arsenal English Premier League match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Leicester City vs Arsenal live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming in India

The Leicester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League. The match is scheduled to take place at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 30, at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday, October 30, at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal match in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM British Standard Time (BST) on Saturday, October 30, at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Image: premierleague.com