Leo Messi Drops Major Update On His Transfer, Reveals His Conversation With Barcelona Boss

Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi's future has been the most discussed topic as the Argentine forward has remained tight-lipped on his club future. His current deal with Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled to expire in June 2023 and there hasn't been any positive outcome regarding a contract extension at the Parc des Princes. The player has reportedly been linked with a handful of clubs including a return to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi's former club Barcelona's desire to bring back their prodigal son is no more a secret but given their current financial doldrums, it would take a lot to afford the huge pay packet for the PSG superstar. According to a Football Espana report, Messi refuted all the rumours regarding his conversation with Xavi on his future.

Lionel Messi's conversation with Xavi revealed

Xavi earlier spoke on a potential return of Messi to Camp Nou as he claimed the comeback will invite a lot of excitement to the club. "About Leo, I think it generates great enthusiasm - the fans have chanted his name a couple of times now and the fact that he could come back to the club generates a great deal of excitement, but we will see how that goes and we just need to focus on the upcoming games and winning la Liga."

Except for La Liga, the Catalans have failed to prove their dominance this season as they crashed out of the Champions League following a string of poor performances. They also suffered a two-legged defeat in the Europa League playoffs against Manchester United and went on to taste a severe thrashing at the hands of archrivals Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal.

Leo Messi's arrival could boost the morale of the club officials who have been working round the clock to make sure they don't falter in the summer transfer market. Several players are reportedly on the outgoing list as the Spanish giants are expected to get rid of players in a bid to fund the Messi move. Messi has had a tumultuous journey with PSG and he might want to embark on a new adventure as he is expected to be a free agent when the transfer window opens in summer.