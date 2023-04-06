Lionel Messi's Departure Seemingly Confirmed As PSG Puts Sole Focus On Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi could be on the verge of taking a massive call on his imminent future. The Paris Saint Germain forward is in the last year of his current contract and rumours have started to heap up regarding his next step. The player does have a one-year extension clause but both he and the club need to agree on terms.

PSG recently uploaded a promotional video on YouTube to make aware of the supporters of their renewal ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. None of Lionel Messi and Neymar featured in the video was all about Kylian Mbappe. It does remind everyone of Mbappe's influence at the club as the management decided to put him forward as the face of their next sporting project as things stand.

Lionel Messi to leave Paris Saint Germain after the Kylian Mbappe video?

The trio of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi has failed to live up to the expectations and it could be the last season of them together at Parc des Princes. Mbappe did hit back at the club as he claimed he wasn't informed about the video.

He put out a statement on Instagram that read

I just took part in the viewing of the club's resubscription campaign for the 23/24 season. At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don't agree with this published video. That's why I'm fighting for rights to the individual image. PSG is a big club and a big family but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain. Sincerely. Kylian Mbappé"

Messi has been linked with a return to his former hunting ground FC Barcelona. But the Spanish giants don't seem to have the financial foundation to fund the move. If reports are to be believed Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal have presented a lucrative offer which is said to be to the tune of €400 million per season. It remains to be seen whether he accepts the offer or not but the player will not have a dearth of offers following his recent World Cup triumph.