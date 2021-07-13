Leonardo Bonucci Mocks Ronaldo & Pogba Post Italy's Euro Triumph: 'Will Drink Everything'

One of the biggest and most unexpected talking points of the Euro 2020 was definitely when Portuguese captain and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo decided to put two bottles of Coca Cola, the tournaments official sponsor, to the side away from the sight of the camera during the press conference and asked everyone to instead 'drink water'.

This had a massive impact on Coca Cola, with the beverage company losing over $4 billion of its daily valuation as their share price came down the next day after his actions went viral. Following Ronaldo's Coca Cola incident, France's Paul Pogba, who is a Muslim, removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 press conference.

Since then many of the tournament's press conferences witnessed various kinds of treatment of the Coca Cola bottles from the players of different teams. Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko poked fun at Cristiano Ronaldo by showing off both Coca-Cola and Heineken bottles in front of the media. "Can I do something? I've seen Ronaldo putting away Coca Cola bottles recently. I'll put Coca Cola here, I'll put Heinken right here up front! Guy, contact me!", he said at the presser after the match.

However, the scene was completely different at the Euro 2020 final's post-match press conference when Italy had just defeated England 3-2 on penalties.

Leonardo Bonucci, who was the man of the match for the finals and Italy's goalscorer in the final, not just embraced Coca Cola but was too thirsty to have a thought about his Juventus teammate's advert for drinking water. As soon as he arrived at the presser, he swigged both beer and Coca Cola.

"I deserved this one didn't I?" Bonucci said while enjoying a beer at the start of the presser.

He then went on to drink from the Coca Cola bottle before remarking, "I'll drink everything tonight."

The Euro 2020 final

The match started with England taking the lead early in the second minute through a wonderful Luke Shaw half volley after a pinpoint Kieran Trippier cross to send Wembley into raptures. They dominated the initial 20 minutes of the game with the change of formation for England tough for the Italians to read.

However, the Italians soon found the rhythm that they had throughout the tournament. The Azzurri dominated proceedings after that and in the 67th minute, Bonnuci found the back of the net owing to a goalmouth scramble following a dangerous corner.

The score remained 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes as well as after Extra-Time. Italy won 3-2 on penalties after three England players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all failed to convert their respective spot-kicks and handed the Euro 2020 trophy to Italy.

