Leroy Sane Told Bayern Munich Board To Not Cancel Sadio Mane Contract After Clash: Report

Sadio Mane's fate seemed to be hanging over a thread following his clash with Leroy Sane during Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The pair reportedly had a scuffle on the pitch and the matter escalated in the dressing room where Mane allegedly punched his Bayern colleague in the face. The German club already dropped the player from the squad for the next Bundesliga game and a monetary fine is also in the offing.

Leroy Sane asked not to impose harsh punishment on Sadio Mane

But things now have taken a sharp turn as Sane reportedly intervened and asked the management not to impose harsh penalties on the Senegalese. The 31-year-old arrived from Liverpool in the summer but has had a very quiet season in front of the goal. Plagued by injuries, Mane's time at Bayern has worsened and Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić had prepared to sack the player in the aftermath of the incident.

But as things stand Sane doesn't want the incident to impact his and the club's season as the Bavarians have just entered the most crucial part of the season. A 3-0 defeat against City has made their work pretty difficult and they are on the verge of crashing out of the European competition unless they are able to make a drastic turnaround.

In the Bundesliga too, they have only seven games left and with just two points separating them and Borussia Dortmund, they cannot take things for granted.

Sane vs Mane at Bayern

Bayern issued a statement confirming Mane's suspension.

Sadio Mané will not be part of the matchday squad against TSG Hoffenheim this weekend. — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2023

"Sadio Mané, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mané will also be given a fine."

It remains to be seen how Thomas Tuchel handles the duo once Mane returns to the squad against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal as he is expected to make the cut. Bayern would badly need both of them to fire if they are to inflict a major setback on the reigning English champions.