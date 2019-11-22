LET Vs MRC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And LaLiga Updates

Levante host RCD Mallorca on Matchday 14 of the Spanish LaLiga on Friday night. The Spanish minnows are currently ranked at 12th and 16th spots in the LaLiga table respectively. The hosts have won just once in their last 10 meetings against RCD Mallorca in the Spanish top-flight (W1 D4 L5). However, Levante boast a strong record at home as they have lost just once in their last 12 matches at the Ciutat de Valencia. They will back themselves to pull off a crucial win in order to move up the LaLiga table. Meanwhile, Mallorca have avoided defeat at the Ciutat de Valencia in four of their six trips there. Will they be able to add to that tally or will they succumb to a loss against Levante?

LET vs MRC Dream11 preview

LEV vs MRC Dream11 top picks

Levante predicted line-up

Aitor Fernandez (GK), Carlos Clerc, Ruben Vezo, Sergio Postigo, Jorge Miramon, Enis Bardhi, Gonzalo Melero, Nemanja Radoja, Jose Campana, Borja Mayoral, Jose Luis Morales.

RCD Mallorca predicted line-up

Manolo Reina (GK), Lumor Agbenyenu, Raillo, Martin Valjent, Joan Sastre, Rahman Baba, Junior Lago, Febas, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodriguez, Ante Budimir.

Will Takefusa Kubo feature for RCD Mallorca?

▶️ PLAY RED 10 🔴



🇯🇵 Especial Japón



⚽️ El impacto de Take Kubo en su país



🔗 Escúchalo: https://t.co/rObXJnMCoP#JuntsSomMillors👹 #Endavant💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/inmDJ7f3I5 — RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) November 21, 2019

LET vs MRC Dream11 prediction

Goalkeeper: Aitor Fernandez

Defenders: Carlos Clerc, Ruben Vezo, Joan Sastre, Rahman Baba.

Midfielders: Junior Lago, Febas, Nemanja Radoja, Jose Campana.

Forwards: Borja Mayoral, Ante Budimir.

