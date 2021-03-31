Lewandowski Injury Update: Bayern Munich Star To MISS UCL Showdown With PSG

In a major setback for the Poland national team and defending European champions Bayern Munich, striker Robert Lewandowski is set to miss out of action at least for the next four weeks. The Poland international sustained an injury to his ligament during the World Cup qualifying clash against Andorra on Sunday, with Bayern now confirming his estimated return time scale.

Lewandowski injury update: Bayern star sustains strained ligament

Lewandowski scored twice in Poland's 3-0 victory over Andorra last Sunday. And he sustained an injury to his ligament during the hour-mark, before being substituted off from the field. Following the injury, the 33-year-old had to return to Munich to undergo a thorough diagnosis by the Bundesliga giants' medical team.

Detailed medical diagnosis has revealed a strained ligament in his right knee. "Robert Lewandowski has strained a ligament in his right knee. The FC Bayern striker will be out for around four weeks," confirmed the defending European champions in the Lewandowski injury update report as they head towards the business end of the season.

Lewandowski injury news: When will Lewandowski return as Bayern vs PSG schedule approach?

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Lewandowski misses out of action at least for the next four weeks. He will thus sit out on the sidelines for the two legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The first leg is to be played out on April 7 (April 8 according to IST), followed by the second leg a week later.

Interestingly, the two teams had played in the final of the Champions League last season with the Bavarians clinching the Champions League title. Despite Lewandowski's absence, the defending Ligue 1 champions will not let their guards loose against Bayern Munich.

England vs Poland live derails amid Lewandowski injury news

The Polish forward has racked up 35 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season. His absence from the squad could spell for manager Hansi Flick during a crucial phase of the season. With the 32-year-old striker out effectively for a month, Flick might hand over a much-needed opportunity to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who could start up front alongside Serge Gnabry.

Lewandowski had to leave the national team early following the injury and return to Munich. Thus he will also miss out on the Poland national team's final game of the international break against England on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST). Meanwhile, the England vs Poland live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports network, while the live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App.

Image courtesy: Lewandowski Instagram