Lewandowski Will Be Better Than What Cristiano Ronaldo Is At 35, Insists Bayern Munich CEO

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes that club legend Robert Lewandowski is only to get better as a player with age. Rummenigge said this week that he believes the Polish hitman can be an even more dangerous and lethal striker than what Cristiano Ronaldo is now at the age of 35. Lewandowski had a brilliant season for Bayern, finding the back of the net on 55 occasions and laid on 10 assists as the German giants claimed a treble (Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League). Ronaldo, on the other hand, found the net 37 times in all competitions for his club but the Bayern Munich CEO feels that Lewandowski is only going to be a better player and that he has the perfect attributes to be the best striking option for years to come.

Bayern Munich CEO all praise for Robert Lewandowski

Speaking of Lewandowski in an interview with WELT, the 64-year-old CEO stated: "Lewandowski is perhaps the best professional I have ever seen here at Bayern." The 32-year-old has the ability to find himself in the right place at the right time in the box. His sheer numbers this season made fans lament that France Football called off the Ballon d'Or ceremony, as many were of the opinion Lewandowski would win the prestigious accolade this season.

Being one of the best strikers of the last decade it is little wonder why Bayern Munich's CEO made such a comparison between Lewandowski and 5-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. In the interview with Welt am Sonntag, Rummenigge stated: “At 35, Robert will be even better than Cristiano Ronaldo is at 35. He’s a wonderful role model for our younger lads. He played the season of his life, and lives for Bayern Munich.”

Lewandowski outshined the rest of his peers en route to the Champions League trophy this season as he finished top scorer in the competition. This was the first time in 12 years that the top scorer in the Champions League was someone other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The last player before Lewandowski to finish as sole top scorer in the competition was Kaka for AC Milan, back in 2007.

Image Courtesy: Bayern, Ronaldo Twitter