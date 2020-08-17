Cristiano Ronaldo No Longer Indispensable At Juventus As Club Could Sell Star For £54m

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus in the ongoing transfer window as the Italian giants are planning to rebuild their side under new manager Andrea Pirlo. Despite his exploits in the 2019-20 season, Cristiano Ronaldo is still not "indispensable" in Pirlo's eyes, reports The Sun. Cristiano Ronaldo's super-agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly looking for a new venture for the Portugal skipper. The relationship between the Bianconeri and the 35-year-old has seemingly weakened since Juventus' disappointing Champions League exit against Ligue 1 side Lyon in the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus planning mutual separation

Juventus completed Cristiano Ronaldo's signing from Real Madrid back in 2018 for a reported sum of around €100 million, a record fee for a player aged over 30. Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo with the prime objective of winning the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has won Europe's premier competition five times.

Cristiano Ronaldo eliminated Atletico Madrid with his stunning hat-trick in the Champions League in 2018-19 and almost turned the tide in Juventus' favour after scoring a brace against Lyon this season. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored all the goals for Juventus in the Champions League elimination stage since joining the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been lacking support in Juventus' attack and the Portuguese icon is reportedly unhappy with the Bianconeri's limited options up front. It is reported that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club in the search of his sixth Champions League title. On the other hand, Juventus are expected to offer little resistance to a mutual parting. Cristiano Ronaldo still has 2 years left on his Juventus contract and the Italians will reportedly accept any offer above £50m for their MVP of the season. As per reports in France, PSG are in pole position to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

(Image credits: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram)