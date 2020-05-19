Liverpool Stars Return To Training For The First Time In Two Months Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Liverpool stars arriving at their Melwood training camp was a sight for sore eyes following the coronavirus pandemic that halted football for over two months. Despite the coronavirus UK crisis posing a concern for some player to resume training, league leaders Liverpool have begun individual training sessions for a potential Premier League return. Liverpool were 25 points clear at the summit when the coronavirus pandemic caused the suspension of football.

#LFC players arriving at Melwood today are those who have been using the facilities for individual running sessions over the last couple of weeks. Full squad returning tomorrow as per Premier League agreement. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) May 19, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson arrives at training

Liverpool club captain Jordan Henderson was pictured arriving at Melwood on Tuesday morning along with Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk. According to reports from Evening Standard, today's training session will be the last solo session for Liverpool players before the resumption of full-squad training tomorrow. Despite the potential Premier League return nearing, Liverpool players have been told to follow strict rules of health and safety and have also been asked to maintain social distancing.

Liverpool players train ahead of potential Premier League return

Liverpool stars including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Joe Gomez, James Milner, and Roberto Firmino were spotted arriving at Melwood on Monday morning to complete their respective solo training sessions. A club statement released by Liverpool on Monday confirmed that some players would be able to resume individual training sessions as the clubs training facilities would slowly open up for the inevitable Premier League return. Following the training sessions and showers, players are expected to return home and reports claim that coronavirus tests will be carried out on players and staff members twice a week.

Liverpool stars, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana were all tested for coronavirus inside blue tent in car park as they arrived for individual training sessions pic.twitter.com/RyHMZSgK8m — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 18, 2020

Premier League return: Premier League Project Restart

The UK Government have implemented a strategy termed as 'Premier League Project Restart' which could see the return of football in England from June 12. Project Restart could see the remainder of the Premier League season concluded over a gruelling four-week period. Most Premier League clubs are set to resume training by the end of this week with full training to begin from Monday onwards as the English top-flight is expected to return next month. Liverpool were 25 points clear of second-placed Man City when the coronavirus UK crisis halted the Premier League early in March. The Reds are just two wins away from securing their first league title in three decades.

