Ligue 1 Results, Highlights & Standings After Matchday 4 As PSG Make It Two Wins In Two

With four games completed in Ligue 1, the competition has had a rather unconventional start this term. French heavyweights such as Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Lyon and Monaco languish behind in the Ligue 1 standings, while the likes of Rennes and St-Etienne have emerged as the surprise performers in the initial matchdays. Here are all the results and highlights after Ligue 1 Matchday 4.

Ligue 1 results: PSG defeat Nice

After two consecutive defeats, PSG were successful in bagging their first victory against Metz the previous week. Thomas Tuchel's side got a major boost with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe in the lineup as they defeated Nice on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos netted once each to take their tally to six points in the Ligue 1 standings.

On the other hand, Nice failed to achieve a breakthrough, despite managing one shot lesser on target than the defending Ligue 1 champions. The Parc des Princes outfit now occupy the eighth spot in the Ligue 1 standings. The PSG fixtures list sees the French giants take on Reims on Sunday, September 27.

Ligue 1 results: Marseille share points with Lille

Having begun the competition with two successive victories, including one against PSG, Marseille had to settle for a draw against Lille. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Luiz Araujo and Valere Germain scoring once each for their respective sides. Marseille are now placed seventh in the Ligue 1 standings with seven points. Their next Ligue 1 fixture will see Marseille clash with Metz on Saturday, September 26.

Ligue 1 results: Rennes win, St Etienne settle for a draw

Rennes continued their fine form against Monaco as they managed to overcome their rivals in the final minutes of the game. Wissam Ben Yedder put Monaco in front in the first half, but Steven Nzonzi and Adrien Ttruffert netted with 10 minutes remaining, to overturn the tie. Rennes are placed second in the Ligue 1 standings with 10 points after Matchday 4.

After winning three consecutive Ligue 1 fixtures, St Etienne had to settle for a draw against Nantes in a close-edged thriller. In fact, St Etienne blew a two-goal lead, courtesy of strikes from Moses Simon and Renaud Emond to settle for a point. They have bagged 10 points in four Ligue 1 fixtures, same as Rennes. However, they lead the Ligue 1 standings due to a better goal difference.

Image courtesy: PSG, Marseille Twitter