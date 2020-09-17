'We Are Killing The Players': PSG Boss Tuchel Reacts To Players Being Exhausted After Win

The 100-day hiatus induced by the pandemic has left a disastrous impact on football. The 2020-21 season has been fashioned in a way such that it is likely to exhaust players courtesy of the reduced interval between two fixtures. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were particularly hit after several players tested positive for coronavirus before the start of the season. Manager Thomas Tuchel, who is quite vocal with the media, believes that the hectic schedule will "kill" the players.

PSG vs Metz Ligue 1 highlights: Parisians eke out first Ligue 1 win of the season

PSG bagged a victory against Metz as they embark on a Ligue 1 title defence. With two consecutive defeats, Thomas Tuchel's side finally managed to bag a narrow win, courtesy of Julain Draxler's extra-time opener with 10 players on the field. In the 65th minute of the PSG vs Metz clash, Abdou Diallo was sent off, making things worse for the defending Ligue 1 champions.

Speaking to Téléfoot Chaine after the PSG vs Metz clash, Thomas Tuchel asserted that he is very proud of his team. PSG deserved to bag the three points and had the opportunity to score several goals in the first half, but lacked the finishing touch in the final third, added the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

We are killing players: Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel went on to express his concerns about the hectic schedule as well as the COVID-19 PSG crisis. The manager believes that they are 'killing the players', while also claiming that some are already 'dead.' Tuchel stressed that he is concerned about the fitness of his players and fears they might sustain injuries, which could hamper his team's resources. The line-up vs Metz saw Marquinhos' introduction after just one training session, post his coronavirus recovery.

Thomas Tuchel also lauded Angel Di Maria's performance in PSG vs Metz. The manager asserted that the Argentina international was the key player for the Parc des Princes outfit since kickoff. Thomas Tuchel expressed his pride in the way the former Real Madrid man put up a show after an unimpressive start to the Ligue 1 campaign.

Thomas Tuchel declines comment on the Neymar ban

PSG suffered a major blow after star winger Neymar Jr was handed a two-game ban. The Brazil international was sent off during the derby against Marseille after his altercation with defender Alvaro Gonzalez. Thomas Tuchel, however, claimed that he is yet to address the Neymar ban and the alleged racist allegations with the player.

Image courtesy: PSG Instagram