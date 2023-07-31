Linda Caicedo scores incredible goal in FIFA Women's WC as Columbia stun Germany- WATCH

The ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup has already witnessed a few historic moments. The Sydney Football Stadium Ground was shocked as Colombia stunned Germany 2-1 in a Group H encounter. The hype surrounding Linda Caicedo has been justified fully by the 18-year-old and she hogged the limelight again for her valiant contributions to his country. Caicedo is currently regarded as a part of the golden generation coming up next.

3 things you need to know

The USA is the defending champion of the FIFA Women's World Cup

Linda Caicedo became the first player to score in 3 different World Cups in a single year

Linda Caicedo also shrugged off Ovarian cancer at the age of just 15.

Linda Caicedo scored a scorching goal in Colombia's 2-1 win over Germany

The Real Madrid forward was diagnosed with Ovarian cancer at the age of 15 but since then she has managed to recover and has been playing at the highest level. She again hogged the limelight as she scored a scorching opener which could go down as one of the most splendid goals in the history of the tournament.

In the 51st minute, Caicedo got the ball in the penalty box and she was immediately surrounded by the German defenders. The youngster dodged both the defenders with his silly smooth skills and lashed the ball into the top corner with an acute curler. Colombia went on to register a brilliant win s defender Manuela Vanegas latched on to a late winner to send the Colombian supporters in to a massive cheer.

Lina Caicedo's health has been a concern

But there was a moment of concern for the player who fell on the ground for a brief period during the match. she dropped to her knees behind the play before lying face down on the grass as Colombia’s medical staff went to her aid. But coach Angelo Marsiglia was quick to shun down the worries about her health.

“We know that Linda had some problems in the past, but nothing to be worried about. “She was very tired of course. She had a bit of acceleration in her heart, but this wasn’t a problem.”

She will be an asset to the Colombian national team if she maintains the right course and direction in his career.

(With Inputs from AP News)