Lionel Messi A Top Player, But Not The GOAT, Says Italy Legend Fabio Cannavaro

Italy and Real Madrid legend Fabio Cannavaro has denied claims that Barcelona ace Lionel Messi is the greatest football star of all time. The past decade has witnessed a constant debate on whether Messi is the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) or Cristiano Ronaldo takes that crown.

Fabio Cannavaro: Lionel Messi the best right now, but not the GOAT

Fabio Cannavaro, while speaking to Sky Sports, claimed that Lionel Messi is a top player further asserting that Messi is the best player in the world right now. However, the 2006 Ballon d'Or winner fell short of describing the Argentina skipper as the best ever to grace the game.

Fabio Cannavaro: Lionel Messi, Maradona cannot be compared

Lionel Messi has often been compared to his Argentina legend, Diego Maradona. Fabio Cannavaro was quizzed on whether he felt Messi was a level above the 1986 World Cup winner, a claim which the former Italy international rubbished. He asserted that the Barcelona talisman is the best in his generation, but Maradona was different because the style of football was different back then.

Fabio Cannavaro: Maradona is the best

Fabio Cannavaro, who now manages Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, claimed that Lionel Messi is a top player, but not the best. "It is Maradona, who's the best," said the former Italy captain. He stated that he hadn't seen Brazil legend Pele play, but he watched Maradona, which is why he feels that the Napoli legend is the GOAT. Earlier, Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger was asked to pick his side in the Messi vs Ronaldo debate. However, Wenger refused to pick a side.

