Fateme Hamami, A Paralysed Artist, Paints Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo With Her Foot

Football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are admired throughout the sporting fraternity for their extraordinary achievements in the past decade. The duo boasts millions of fans who follow their activities on and off the field. One such fan is Iranian paralysed artist Fateme Hamami who recently painted the portrait of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Iranian paralysed artist Fateme Hamami displays Lionel Messi painting

Fateme Hamamai, an Iranian, is 85% paralysed and lacks bodily movements. Despite all odds, she is acknowledged as a brilliant painter, courtesy of her skills of painting with her right foot. Her talent was on display when she painted Lionel Messi in an Argentine shirt, much to the amusement of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s fans. Fateme Hamami's work is available on her official Instagram account.

Fateme Hamami displays Cristiano Ronaldo painting

In the past too, Fateme Hamami has painted several superstars including the likes of Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo. She is seemingly a huge Ronaldo fan, who dreams of meeting the Portuguese international someday. In the video in which Fateme Hamami is seen painting Ronaldo, her caption reads, “I'm drawing the face of Cristiano Ronaldo. My dear friends, I love Ronaldo very much and I loved this painting very much I want Ronaldo to see my painting and support my art.”

Cristiano Ronaldo painting: LaLiga expresses gratitude to Fateme Hamami

Fateme Hamami's talent is not short of admirers. After her portraits of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo went viral, LaLiga wrote a letter of appreciation, inquiring about her and her family’s wellbeing. As a mark of gratitude, LaLiga sent her a customised Real Madrid shirt, with the name Fateme Hamami printed at the back.

