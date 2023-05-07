Lionel Messi: Al-Hilal Coach Shoots Down PSG Star Talks; 'we’ll See What Happens'

Lionel Messi’s future remains a mystery, as the Paris Saint-Germain forward has yet to reveal anything about it. This season could be his last season at the Parc des Princes, as the 35-year-old is yet to sign a contract extension. He has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal reportedly offered a jaw-dropping €400 million to Messi, who will see a plethora of clubs vying for his signature the next summer. The Argentine led his country to their third World Cup title in Qatar last year and has had a pretty successful season for PSG racking up 20 goals and 19 assists for the club in all competitions.

Al-Hilal manager offered massive Lionel Messi update

But that has not really reflected on the club’s performance as they crashed out of the French Cup and the Champions League. Ahead of the AFC Champions League final, Al-Hilal manager Ramon Díaz was asked about the potential arrival of Messi, but he refuted all the claims as he insisted his team was solely focused on the match.

As quoted by the Sport he said, “Now we are focused on the game; we have a final.

“And after the final, we’ll see what happens.”

Al-Hilal apparently lost the game to the Urawa Reds as an own goal from Andre Carrillo proved to be enough for the Japanese side.

Messi was also suspended by PSG for an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia and the former FC Barcelona player later apologized to his team and teammates.

“Hello. Well, I wanted to make this video after everything that's going on. First of all, I apologize again to my teammates at the club. I honestly thought that we were going to have the day off after the game as we had done before. I had organized this trip to Saudi Arabia, which I had previously canceled and I couldn't go. Once again, I apologize for what I did. So here I am, waiting to see what the club wants to do, nothing more. A hug."

The Al-Hilal manager earlier also had commented on a Messi transfer as he echoed the fact that money would not be a problem should a move materialize.

"I have no information about Messi coming to Al-Hilal. Saudi Arabia can arrange it if it wants to. There will be no problem with money. Cristiano wanted to come, the transfer was done. It all depends on Leo himself. I think that no star should miss the chance to play in the championship where Ronaldo has now arrived."