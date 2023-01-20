Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo Score In Epic Friendly As PSG Edge Saudi All-Stars 5-4

The potential Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi finale ended in a classic as PSG won 5-4 against a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal in front of 68,000 fans at the King Fahd International Stadium on January 19. Although his team lost, Ronaldo edged perhaps the final instalment of his epic rivalry against Messi as he scored two goals in PSG this clash compared to the Argentine's one goal.

PSG beat Al Nassr & Al Hilal XI 5-4

Thursday's exhibition between PSG and the combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal began with Lionel Messi opening the scoring in the third minute. Cristiano Ronaldo then equalised in the 34th minute via the penalty spot before Marquinhos put PSG ahead at half-time by scoring in the 43rd minute.

Sergio Ramos then added another for the Ligue 1 outfit in the 53rd minute before Jang Hyun-soo brought one back for the home team in the 56th minute. The game continued to go back and forth until the end with PSG finally emerging victorious by a scoreline of 5-4. The other goals were scored by Kylian Mbappe (60), Hugo Ekitiké (78), and Talisca (90+4).

