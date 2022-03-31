Lionel Messi And Neymar Likely To Leave PSG, Choose Destination For Next Season: Reports

Ever since the Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been subject to tons of speculations since their exit from the UEFA Champions League 2021-22, following a disappointing loss to Real Madrid in the Leg 2 match of the Round of 16. PSG currently claims one of the world’s best sides on paper, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe featuring in the line-up alongside the others. While Mbappe has continued to be the top scorer for the team, Messi and Neymar have failed to get things going for them and are now being linked with reports claiming that the former Barcelona duo are considering leaving the French giants and have already started choosing a destination for the next season.

Le10 Sport reported that as per L’Equippe, amid the uncertain future of the two football superstars at PSG, they are ready to move to Major League Soccer, if they leave PSG in Summer. The report further added that PSG owners have no problems with letting go of Messi and Neymar in order to rebuild the club. At the same time, David Beckham-owned Inter Miami is being considered as the preferred location for Messi and Neymar. The Manchester United legend has been vocal about his desire to rope in Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, provided the Argentine legend is a free agent.

Under their current contracts, Messi is slated to remain at PSG until 2023, while Neymar’s contract expires in 2025. With the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar just around the corner, the French giants may face difficulty with the sale of both players as they have huge market value. Messi has managed to score only seven goals in 26 games for PSG across competitions in the current season. At the same time, Neymar’s tally of goals stands at five in 21 games across competitions.

The repercussion of PSG's exit from the Champions League

Both players have failed to create the impact that they had while playing for Barcelona in the La Liga competition. Due to the poor show by PSG in the current season, manager Mauricio Pochettino’s position has also come under scanners as he has been linked with a move to the Premier League giants United. Reports in the past days have claimed that United have already interviewed Pochettino for the head coach role, as interim manager Ralf Rangnick ends his tenure at the end of the season. However, PSG’s loss to Madrid and exit from the Champions League has reportedly resulted in a change of mind for United, as Erik Ten Hag is now reportedly the front runner for the role.