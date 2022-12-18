Lionel Messi continued to break and make records at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Argentina maestro has been a man on a mission in this World Cup as he looks to win the coveted title for his country in his last appearance at the tournament. Messi scored a perfect penalty to put Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final against France. With this goal, Messi make a special record that only has his name etched on it

World Cup final: Messi makes historic record

With the penalty goal, Messi became the first ever player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal, and final in a single edition of the World Cup. Messi has also taken the lead in the Golden Boot standings with his sixth of the tournament. Lionel Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus.

Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 12 goals in total, tied for sixth on the all-time list.

Messi has said this is likely to be his last World Cup.

(with AP inputs)