Matheesha Pathirana does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Nap' celebration after taking wicket - WATCH

Before the start of the IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings' vulnerability at the death overs was a major talking point among the fans and experts. However, after playing just 3 matches Matheesha Pathjirana has evidently solved the woes if there were any in the first place. Pathirana has been a major find for CSK and has been economical with the ball in the death overs.

With a fast-slinging action, Matheesha Pathirana reminds the knowers of the game of none other than the IPL great and legend from his own country, Lasith Malinga. A death-over specialist was the missing puzzle in CSK camp and Pathirana has arguably solved it. So far the pacer has graced the field for CSK on three occasions and except for the game against RCB, the 20-year-old has proven to be significantly frugal.

Matheesha Pathirana does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Nap' celebration during CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match

On Sunday in the game against KKR, Matheesha Pathirana finished with the figures of 4 overs 27 runs, and 1 wicket. Before this against SRH, he exhibited an exceptional card of 4 overs 22 runs, and 1 wicket. The player has picked 4 wickets in 3 matches he has played and knows a thing or two about celebrating the wicket in style. As KKR was in dire need to strike sixes, Pathirana was handed the ball by MS Dhoni, and what did he do? He removed the dangerous Andre Russell from the crease. Following the wicket, Pathirana joined the trend of the Nap celebration, which was originated by Cristiano Ronaldo in October 2022, when a scored a goal against Everton for Manchester United in the English Premier League.

While it is only a celebration, a crossover between different sports often taken takes place due to some reason or another. What do you think of Pathirana's performance and celebration? Will he perform a "Siuuu" next time?