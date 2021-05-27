Lionel Messi Contract: How Much Money Will Messi Earn With New Barcelona Deal?

Earlier on Thursday, reports claimed that Lionel Messi has verbally agreed to a two-year contract extension with Barcelona, putting an end to the rumours of a potential exit. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou, with the likes of Man City and Paris Saint-German among the interested parties. Messi had previously stated that he would wait until the end of the season to make a decision on his future, with his current deal expiring in June 2021.

Lionel Messi contract extension: Lionel Messi new Barcelona contract details

According to reports from Spanish news outlet El Confidencial revealed that Lionel Messi has verbally agreed to sign a two-year contract extension with Barcelona. Blaugrana president Joan Laporta is said to have got his star player’s agent, Jorge to commit to him renewing until June 2023. This comes after months of speculation around Messi's future at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi has reportedly signed a new two-year deal with Barcelona, ending Man City and PSG's chances of signing the superstar pic.twitter.com/zNAv0bQNe3 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 27, 2021

Messi had a difficult relationship with former Barcelona president Jose Maria Bartomeu and the lack of perspective he saw in the club’s strategy put the Argentine legend one step away from leaving in 2020. However, a change of fortunes in the team’s results and the election of Joan Laporta as Barca’s new president has seemingly put a smile back on Messi’s face. Messi's contract announcement will reportedly be made 'soon' and the club will subsequently confirm that Sergio Aguero is joining the Catalan giants following Man City's Champions League final against Chelsea this weekend.

Lionel Messi salary: How much will Messi earn with new Barcelona deal?

According to reports in Spain, Messi’s final salary and payment arrangements are yet to be finalised because of an ongoing internal audit on Barcelona’s financial situation ordered following Laporta’s presidential triumph in March. Earlier this year, El Mundo published details of Lionel Messi’s contract, which is reportedly worth up to €555m over four years (expiring in June 2021) if all add-ons were met. Reports claimed that Messi rakes in around €138,000,000 per season at Barcelona.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s agent today in Barcelona to meet with Barça. The agreement is set to be completed until June 2024, confirmed. Gini is open to accept lower salary to join #FCB, same as Sergio Agüero. 🔴🔵



Last details to be sorted then Gini will sign as new Barça player. https://t.co/TlqznhJfBh pic.twitter.com/w4NUHZHhOR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021

Barcelona transfer news: Wijnaldum set to join Barcelona after leaving Liverpool?

According to reports, Georginio Wijnaldum’s agent is in Barcelona as the Dutchman is nearing a move to Barcelona on a free transfer. Wijnaldum is said to be lowering his salary demands in order to sign with the Copa del Rey winners. It is believed that the midfielder, who played his last game for Liverpool, will sign a deal that keeps him at Barcelona until 2024.

Image Credits - Barcelona Instagram