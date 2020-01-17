Lionel Messi Did Not Need To Learn Anything From Me, Asserts Ronaldinho

Barcelona star Lionel Messi, in his early days, trained alongside the likes of Brazilian legend Ronaldinho. The two shared a great relationship both on and off the field. Ronaldinho has now opened up about his former teammate and six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi.

Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi got on very well at Barcelona

Ronaldinho recalled his early days at Barcelona while speaking to Panenka Magazine. He stated that when he arrived at Barcelona, there were already talks of a kid who stood out from the rest of his teammates. Ronaldinho accepted that. He soon became friends with Messi.

Ronaldino assisted Lionel Messi's first goal for the first team

The Brazilian remembered Lionel Messi as the one who was different from the others when he arrived. He spoke with Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard to let Messi train with the team. He acceded that he was lucky enough to assist Messi’s first goal for the senior team.

Ronaldinho insists Lionel Messi did not need to learn anything from him

Ronaldinho feels proud that Messi has gone on to conquer the world. He asserted that him and Messi were always very close. They learned things together.

Messi taught him Spanish while Ronaldinho returned the favour by teaching Portuguese. He also praised Messi for his calmness on the field. He insisted that Messi had everything and he did not need to learn anything from him.

Ronaldinho also praised Messi for winning his record sixth Ballon d’Or in 2019. Messi beat the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the accolade.

Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi played together for three years at Barcelona

Ronaldinho joined Barcelona from PSG in 2003. He spent a total of five seasons playing for the Blaugrana (2003-2008). He made a total of 207 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions. He scored 94 goals in all.

Lionel Messi made his debut for the first team way back in October 2004 against Espanyol. Ronaldinho and Messi played together for three years, before the Brazilian decided to join Serie A giants AC Milan in July 2008.

Image credit - FIFA.com