Karim Benzema Is Statistically The Third Best LaLiga Player Behind Messi And Ronaldo

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been in great form this season. The player has stepped up for his side after the departure of former club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. Benzema has often been considered underrated. That said, he has never fallen down the pecking order since his arrival at Bernabeu from Lyon.

155 - Excluding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, no other player has scored more goals (155) and provided more assists (75) in #LaLiga in this decade than Karim Benzema. Smell.#Opta2010s pic.twitter.com/gDFSc5d5YO — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 25, 2019

Karim Benzema is the third highest LaLiga goalscorer in the last 10 years

According to recent stats, Karim Benzema holds the record for most goals behind the likes of Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (in LaLiga) in the present decade. Benzema has scored 155 goals in the last 10 years, while also assisting on 75 occasions. Barcelona star Lionel Messi has however scored more than double than that. The Argentine has scored 344 league goals this decade. Cristiano Ronaldo had scored 285 league goals in 263 appearances for the Los Blancos. He, however, has played fewer seasons than Messi and Benzema. He departed from Real Madrid and joined Italian champions Juventus in 2018.

Lionel Messi is leading in LaLiga goal charts this season

Karim Benzema is the second-highest goal-scorer in LaLiga in the current campaign. He has scored 12 goals in 17 appearances so far. He is behind Lionel Messi who is leading the Pichichi race with 13 goals. Benzema was recently asked about his objectives for the current season. The French International reportedly stated that he wants to win the league title and he would give it his all to help his teammates win the accolade. Benzema further commented that he had greater responsibility in the team because he was the third captain, behind the likes of Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. On being quizzed about his form this season, Benzema affirmed that the number of goals that he has scored has increased as compared to previous years. He lauded his teammates for helping him during a difficult phase in his footballing career.

Real Madrid will next play against Getafe in LaLiga

Real Madrid are placed second in the LaLiga points table with 37 points. They are trailing by two points behind arch rivals Barcelona. Real Madrid will next play against Getafe on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

