Lionel Messi Ends 2022 With Emotional Post: 'Year I Will Never Forget...'

Argentine captain Lionel Messi has had a dream 2022 as he not only won the Ligue 1 trophy with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but also guided his national team to their first FIFA World Cup title in 36 years (1978, 1986, 2022). In the process, he also completed his trophy cabinet, having won every trophy possible for a footballer. Following this remarkable year, the 35-year-old also took to his Instagram handle and put up an emotional post.

'Amazing to share this path with all of you': Lionel Messi

A few weeks after he led Argentina to the all-important FIFA World Cup 2022 title, Lionel Messi put up an emotional post, where he explained how his long-lived dream finally came true. His post read,

"A year I will never forget has ended. The dream I always chased finally came true. But that wouldn't be worth anything either if I couldn't share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and friends who always supported me and didn't let me stay on the floor every time I fell. I also want to have a very special memory for all the people who follow me, it's amazing to be able to share this path with all of you. It would be impossible to get where I came without so much encouragement that I received so much from all the people in my country as from Paris, Barcelona and so many other cities and countries from which I have been receiving love. I wish this year was also wonderful for everyone and I wish you all the health and strength to remain happy in 2023. A huge hug to all!"

What's next for Lionel Messi after FIFA World Cup 2022 win?

Lionel Messi is celebrating the FIFA World Cup win back home in Argentina with family and friends, following which he will resume his club duty with PSG. The Ligue 1 giants' coach, Christophe Galtier, said that the 35-year-old would resume training with the club on January 3. Hence, it can be assumed that Messi will not be available for PSG's next clash against Lens on New Year's Day.