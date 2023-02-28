Lionel Messi Equals Ronaldo's Feat At The Best FIFA Awards 2022; Know All Award Winners

Argentine football great Lionel Messi became the biggest talking point for the footballing world on Monday night, as the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 got underway in Paris. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner piped Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2022. This comes after Messi led a young Argentine side to a thrilling FIFA World Cup title victory at Qatar in 2022.

The awards were given to the footballers for their performances in the game from August 8, 2021 to December 18, 2022. The Awards show was first introduced in 2016 after the world football governing body decided to end its partnership with Ballon d’Or. Messi, Mbappe, and Benzema were announced as the three finalists for the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2022.

Lionel Messi equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s massive feat

Courtesy of his win, Messi equaled Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski in a unique book of football records. After Ronaldo and Lewandowski, Messi has now won the prestigious award for the second time, since it was introduced in 2016. The 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning captain previously won the award back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Spanish footballer Alexia Putellas yet again got adjudged as the Best FIFA Women’s Player of 2022. Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni left Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola behind to become the Best FIFA Men’s Coach in 2022. On the other hand, Emiliano Martinez won the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Award 2022 for his enthralling contributions to Argentina’s World Cup 2022 triumph.

Having said that, here’s a look at the award winners across different categories at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022.

Best FIFA Football Awards 2022: All award winners

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Mary Earps

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

FIFA Puskas Award: Marcin Oleksy

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Sarina Wiegman

The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Lionel Scaloni

FIFA Fair Play Award: Luka Lochoshvili

FIFA Fan Award: Argentina fans

The Best FIFA Women's Player: Alexia Putellas

The Best FIFA Men's Player: Lionel Messi

FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11: Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Mapi Leon, Wendie Renard, Leah Williamson, Lena Oberdorf, Alexia Putellas, Keira Walsh, Sam Kerr & Beth Mead, Alex Morgan

FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11: Thibaut Courtois, Joao Cancelo, Virgil van Dijk, Achraf Hakimi, Casemiro, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe & Lionel Messi