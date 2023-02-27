The FIFA Best Awards 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch The Ceremony In India, UK And US

Quick links:
The football world is much excited about the FIFA Best Awards 2022, which will be held in Paris on Monday night. Fans are excited to see who among Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi wins the Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022. Mbappe and Messi made headlines for scoring and assisting each other’s goal for PSG on Sunday and will now fight against Benzema for the award.
Here’s a look at the nominees for each category at the FIFA Best Awards 2022.
The Best FIFA Women's Player
The Best FIFA Men's Player
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper
The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper
The Best FIFA Women's Coach
The Best FIFA Men's Coach
FIFA Puskas award
The 2022 FIFA Best Awards will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.
The 22022 FIFA Best Awards is scheduled to begin at 8 PM BST / 3 PM ET /12:00 PT on Monday, February 27. In India, the event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, February 28.
The live telecast of the FIFA Best Awards 2022 will be available on the Sports 18 network Television in India.
Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the event on FIFA’s official YouTube channel and JioCinema. The awards ceremony will be also streamed live for free on FIFA’s own streaming channel FIFA+.
Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the awards on the BBC via the red button or BBC iPlayer. Soccer fans in the United States can tune in to FIFA+ to watch the awards show for free.