The FIFA Best Awards 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch The Ceremony In India, UK And US

The football world is much excited about the FIFA Best Awards 2022, which will be held in Paris on Monday night. Fans are excited to see who among Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi wins the Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022. Mbappe and Messi made headlines for scoring and assisting each other’s goal for PSG on Sunday and will now fight against Benzema for the award.

Here’s a look at the nominees for each category at the FIFA Best Awards 2022.

Nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Beth Mead (Arsenal and England)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave/Orlando Pride and USA)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona and Spain)

Nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid and France

Lionel Messi (PSG and Argentina)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG and France)

Nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea and Germany)

Mary Earps (Manchester United and England)

Christiane Endler (Lyon and Chile)

Nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla and Morocco)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid and Belgium)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina)

Nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Sonia Bompastor (Lyon)

Pia Sundhage (Brazilian National Team)

Sarina Wiegman (English National Team)

Nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentinian National Team)

Nominees for the FIFA Puskas award:

Marcin Oleksy

Dimitri Payet

Richarlison

Where is the FIFA Best Awards 2022 taking place?

The 2022 FIFA Best Awards will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

When will the FIFA Best Awards 2022 begin?

The 22022 FIFA Best Awards is scheduled to begin at 8 PM BST / 3 PM ET /12:00 PT on Monday, February 27. In India, the event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, February 28.

How to watch the live telecast of the FIFA Best Awards 2022 in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA Best Awards 2022 will be available on the Sports 18 network Television in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the FIFA Best Awards 2022 in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the event on FIFA’s official YouTube channel and JioCinema. The awards ceremony will be also streamed live for free on FIFA’s own streaming channel FIFA+.

How to watch the Best FIFA Football Awards in US and UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the awards on the BBC via the red button or BBC iPlayer. Soccer fans in the United States can tune in to FIFA+ to watch the awards show for free.