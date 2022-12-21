Lionel Messi and company’s World Cup victory parade in Buenos Aires on Tuesday was cut short after millions of Argentine fans poured onto the streets in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the victorious team. As the jubilant-Argentine fans swarmed the streets, the Argentina team members abandoned the open-air bus and were evacuated on a helicopter. The helicopter then flew over the key points of Buenos Aires, and returned to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) headquarters.

As reported by the Associated Press, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez’s spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti said, “The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness”. The team boarding the helicopter amidst the celebrations didn’t go down well with a section of fans, as they complained about not being able to pay their respect to the country’s first FIFA World Cup-winning team since 1986.

"We’re angry because the government didn’t organize this properly"

A 25-year-old fan Diego Benavidez, who was waiting to celebrate with the team since early morning revealed his disappointing thoughts with AP. “We’re angry because the government didn’t organize this properly so we could all celebrate. They stole the World Cup from us,” Benavidez said. At the same time, other fans had a different take on the situation as they rejoiced the epic celebrations.

33-year-old Nicolas Lopez who was in the capital city with his 7-year-old daughter said, “I’m not disappointed, we lived the party”. Argentina’s victory parade was suspended on Tuesday after two people jumped from a bridge. One of the individuals landed on the open-top bus carrying the players, while the other fell onto the pavement.

AFA head Claudio Tapia blamed law enforcement for the altered plans and apologized to the fans. “The same security organisms that were escorting us are not allowing us to move forward. I apologize in the name of all the champion players,” Tapia said. Meanwhile, isolated clashes took place in downtown Buenos Aires between a group of fans and law enforcement later in the night. As per local media reports, at least eight people suffered injuries due to the clashes.