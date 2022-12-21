Emiliano Martinez Again Pokes Fun At Kylian Mbappe During Argentina's World Cup Win Parade

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has remained in the news for poking fun at French youngster Kylian Mbappe, ever since Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. As the Argentine team celebrated the World Cup glory in the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Martinez was seen taking another jibe at the 24-year-old Frenchman. In pictures that are currently going viral on social media, the goalkeeper can be seen holding a doll with Kylian Mbappe’s face over it.

The Frenchman can be seen as sad in the cut out of his face placed over the doll. Alongside Martinez, Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi was also spotted waving to the fans in the viral pictures. It is pertinent to mention that, Martinez earlier made headlines for poking fun at the French youngster during Argentina’s dressing room celebrations in Qatar.

In the viral dressing room celebration, the triumphant Argentine team can be heard singing together, “a minute’s silence for”, before leaving a gap for Martinez to shout, “Poor Mbappe!”. The intense rivalry between Martinez and Mbappe dates back to much before the FIFA World Cup 2022 even started. The 30-year-old keeper was understood to be irked after Mbappe claimed that the European teams have an advantage at the coveted tournament because of the quality of football in Europe.

A closer look at the Kylian Mbappe vs Emiliano Martinez rivalry

“When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it’s always the Europeans who win,” Mbappe had said. On coming to know about the striker’s comments, Martinez notably hit back and said Mbappe doesn’t known enough about the sport.

“He never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn’t matter. We are a great team, recognised as such,” Martinez said in reply to Mbappe. The Frenchman and the Argentine were face to face against each other during the summit clash in Qatar, as the former hit a hattrick against Martinez. Mbappe also converted France’s first attempt in the penalty shootout, but other players had difficulties breaching the keeper.