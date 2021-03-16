Lionel Messi Fires Dazzling Goal Against Huesca To Fuel Barcelona's LaLiga Surge: WATCH

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was back in his usual groove following the Champions League debacle against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last week. The Argentina international went on to score twice, apart from bagging an assist to his credit to help his side hammer Huesca in LaLiga. Fans have been left in awe following his scintillating display, more so with his thunderous strike to bag the opener.

Barcelona vs Huesca highlights: Messi scores absolute stunner to open scoring

Messi put his side in the front as early as the 13th minute, with a thunderous strike to suggest what was in the waiting for the remainder of the game. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner took a cheeky touch to force his marker to slip on the field before producing a magical turn to strike a left-footed finish in the top left corner.

Following the goal, Barcelona released an official video of his current and former teammates celebrating and imitating his goal celebration. The game was also special for the Argentine for the fact that he became the player with the highest appearance with the Blaugrana — 767 — jointly with his former teammate Xavi Hernandez.

Messi stats: Argentine leads LaLiga goal scoring charts following brace vs Huesca

His former teammates, including Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol, Neymar Jr, apart from his current teammates like Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto all gestured at the sky — mimicking the iconic Lionel Messi goal celebration. Meanwhile, more action awaited in the game as Antoine Griezmann went on to score a similar goal as Messi's in the 35th minute to double the lead for Ronald Koeman. Notably, Rafa Mir had scored once for Huesca in the injury time of the first half.

Messi acted as the provider and facilitator for Barcelona's third goal of the night with Oscar Minguenza bringing up his first goal in the Blaugrana shirt. If a goal and an assist weren't enough, the 33-year-old forward went on to direct a low curling shot past the Huesca goalline in the final minute of the game. He has now extended the lead at the top of the league scoring charts with 21 goals to his credit.

LaLiga standings update amid Messi transfer uncertainty

Messi's scintillating performance comes at a time when his future at the Camp Nou hangs in the balance. Despite Joan Laporta's election as the club president, there is no breakthrough as yet on the contractual front. He is being closely linked with either PSG or Manchester City, with the two clubs possessing the financial muscle to meet his hefty wage demands.

Meanwhile, Koeman's men have recouped their lost ground in LaLiga following the initial setbacks in the competition. The Catalan giants now sit second in the LaLiga standings, four points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid. Barcelona will next play Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter