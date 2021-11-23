Lionel Messi Gives Verdict Over Barcelona Future Under New Manager Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez made a positive start to their reign as Barcelona manager with the Catalan club beating Espanyol by a solitary goal this weekend. The team next faces Benfica in their Champions League group stage match and a win will certainly improve their chances of qualifying for the next round. Former Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has backed his former teammate Xavi Hernandez to take the club to the next level while being incharge.

Lionel Messi on Xavi Hernandez taking over as Barcelona coach

Lionel Messi in an exclusive interview has backed Xavi Hernandez to take the club to new heights. While speaking to Marca, Messi said that his former teammate is the right man to get Barcelona's season back on track following a difficult start to their campaign minus the Argentina footballer. Lionel Messi had earlier signed for PSG after departure from Barcelona.

Talking about Xavi, Messi said, "Xavi is a coach who knows a lot, who knows the house perfectly, who knows everything well since he was a child. He is a very important person for the young people and that he is a person who will make Barcelona grow a lot, I have no doubt."

Lionel Messi Barcelona stats and Xavi Barcelona debut

Xavi's Barcelona debut came back in 1998 following which he went on to become the engine of the team's midfield. The midfielder flourished under the tutelage of current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and went on to become one of the greatest players ever to grace the game.

After Carles Puyol's retirement, he took over the captaincy role of the club, and eventually departed the club in 2015. Xavi made 767 appearances for the senior team was a record until he was surpassed recently by Leo Messi (778).

Coming to Lionel Messi stats, the Argentine icon has hit a staggering 630 goals for the Catalan club across all competitions and is the highest scorer in the club's history. Messi has 441 goals in 480 matches in LaLiga, having scored his first on May 1, 2005, against Albacete. No player has scored more goals than Messi in this period, with the next best at least 130 goals behind.

The Argentine international has netted 114 goals in the Champions League history, 53 in the Copa del Rey tournament, 14 in the Supercopa de Espana, three in the UEFA Super Cup, and five in the Club World Cup.