Lionel Messi Grows Suspicious Of Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos Agrees With Argentine: Report

Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is looking to be in serious doubt with reports suggesting that he is unhappy at the club and wants to leave when the transfer window reopens in January. According to Daily Mail, several players at PSG also want Mbappe to leave due to the French international's egoistic behaviour since becoming the main man at the club. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are said to be among the players who dislike Mbappe.

Is Mbappe the most disliked man at PSG?

According to the report, Messi and Ramos, who during their time in La Liga had a fierce rivalry with each other, have become closer as a result of their shared dislike for Mbappe. Ramos, a former Real Madrid player from 2005 to 2021, signed a two-year contract with PSG last summer. Since Messi played for Barcelona, the arch-nemesis of Real Madrid, before joining PSG, he and Ramos were fierce rivals on the field.

"We hear the club some complaints within the club about his ego, (him) increasingly feeling that he is around looking for everything to be his way. Even some people last summer was expressing privately they were happy if he went to Madrid as things in the club would be easier," a source was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Is Mbappe joining Real Madrid a possibility?

This is not the first time reports have emerged suggesting Mbappe wanting to leave PSG. Though Mbappe has recently signed a contract extension with the Paris club, he was linked with reports of a potential transfer to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. Media reports suggest that Real Madrid are still looking to sign Mbappe in the next transfer window. Liverpool and Manchester United are also looking to enter the ring to fight for the French forward. However, it will be difficult for Mbappe to leave PSG in January and move to some other club.

Mbappe becomes world's highest-paid footballer

The 23-year-old Mbappe made history by topping the Forbes list of the highest-paid footballer. The young forward dethroned teammate Lionel Messi to take the top spot. As per the estimation by Forbes, 23-year-old Mbappe will earn USD 128 million this season, while his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Messi will be the second-highest-earning footballer with USD 120 million. At the same time, Manchester United’s Ronaldo will earn USD 100 million this season.

Image: AP