Thierry Henry Tears Into Mbappe Over Latest PSG Comments: 'I Hated It! But I Had To Do It'

Kylian Mbappe was subject of transfer from PSG to Real Madrid during the summer transfer. The French forward signed a contract extension with his current club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for two years ruling out the transfer possibility to the Spanish capital. However, in the latest report, various media houses have reported that Mbappe is frustrated at PSG and wants to leave the club in January.

Thierry Henry offers advice to Kylian Mbappe over latest transfer rumours

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 while he was still a teenager. He has often said that playing for Madrid was his childhood dream and never ruled out the transfer possibility. Former Arsenal and French football legend Thierry Henry has torn into Kylian Mbappe stating that club is bigger than the player while citing his own experience from his time at Barcelona.

Speaking to CBS, he said, "But there's something that's bigger than everyone else: the club. But did they (PSG) make him feel that the club was the most important thing? Or did they make him feel like he was more important than the club? I think at one point for me, I didn't like to play high and wide at Barca - I hated it! But I had to do it for the team.

He went onto add, “I didn’t like it after a hundred caps and I don’t know how many goals I scored for France, I had to play on the left. I didn’t hear anyone say, ‘Oh, what a nice gesture!’ to go on the left instead of players who had less goals and less caps. There is only one rule: if the boss asks you to do something, you do it, IF it’s good for the team! If it’s bad for the team, I would get the argument.”

Kylian Mbappe is among the highest-paid footballers in 2022

The 23-year-old Mbappe made history by topping the Forbes list of the highest-paid footballer. The young forward dethroned teammate Lionel Messi to take the top spot. As per the estimation by Forbes, 23-year-old Mbappe will earn USD 128 million this season, while his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Messi will be the second-highest-earning footballer with USD 120 million. At the same time, Manchester United’s Ronaldo will earn USD 100 million this season.