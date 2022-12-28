Lionel Messi Issues Public Apology To Locals In Hometown Rosario After WC Win; Here's Why

Argentine captain Lionel Messi has issued a public apology to the locals in his hometown of Rosaria as he has not been able to meet many of the fans following his outstanding FIFA World Cup win. The 35-year-old fulfilled his ultimate dream by guiding La Albiceleste to an outstanding 4-2 win on penalties against France (scores were tied at 3-3 after extra time).

'Difficult to see everyone': Lionel Messi apologizes to fans

According to the Daily Mail, Lionel Messi's brilliance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament has earned him the title of 'Illustrious Citizen' and Argentine fans have never been more excited to see him, especially in his hometown of Rosario. The report adds that the 35-year-old has been unable to leave his home due to the number of fans gathering outside to congratulate him on his success.

Upon receiving the award of 'Illustrious Citizen,' Messi had some kind words for his fans as he said, "Well, we wanted to send our greetings to all the people of Funes, Rosario in general. We would like to thank you for the love you have always shown us, especially now that I have just arrived back from the World Cup. Forgive us as well because sometimes it is difficult to see everyone. We are with family and friends for a few days and sometimes it is complicated."

What's next for Lionel Messi after FIFA World Cup win?

After leading Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title (1978, 1986, 2022) and the first in 36 years, Lionel Messi confirmed that he is not planning to retire from the national side anytime soon. While speaking to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports after the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match, the 35-year-old said, "No, I'm not going to retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina."

Since Messi will turn 39 when the next FIFA World Cup takes place in 2026, it seems unlikely that he would compete in that tournament. Hence, it can be assumed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to continue representing the side in friendlies and at the next Copa America.