Lionel Messi makes his acting debut in TV series ‘Los Protectores’, Netizens demand oscar

Lionel Messi, who has accomplished everything in the field of football has decided to venture out in the acting department. The 7-time Balon d'Or winner made his acting debut on the Argentine TV series Los Protectores. Messi played himself in the series.

3 things you need to know:

Lionel Messi made his acting debut in the Argentine TV drama Los Protectores

Messi played himself in the fans

Fans were surprised by the acting debut of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi makes his acting debut in TV series 'Los Protectores

One of the undisputed GOATS in the world of sports, Lionel Messi has kicked off a different ball game of his career. The soon-to-be debutant of MLS club Inter Miami has entered the field of acting and showcased perfection here as well. The Argentine played a cameo in the sports-related drama that revolves around three football agents, who are going through a struggling phase and trying to make ends meet.

On the premiere of the show's second season, Messi played himself as the agents approached him and presented a youth venture. He expressed excitement about the proposal but soon lost interest after the individuals started to ask for photo requests and laid forward a different investment plan. Discontent with the ideas presented, Messi made it known that he was misinformed about the purpose of the meeting.

El debut actoral de Messi en Los Protectores, la serie de Adrián Suar.



Me vuelvo loco. pic.twitter.com/mWWo9jRXnV — Messismo (@Messismo10) June 26, 2023

"It seems to me that you are misplaced. They did not tell me this. They said that they were going to tell me about a different project", Messi said as quoted by goal.com.

Fans were left dumbfounded by the acting skills of Lionel Messi and began to shower praise on the Barcelona legend via social media. Some were left startled by the expressions exhibited by Messi, whereas others could not fathom the confidence he showcased on screen in his debut. A few users also celebrated the act by stating Whether it is football field or acting, Messi magic is intact.

Give him Oscar — 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐭💫 (@avijit1997x) June 26, 2023

Best actor in the world, Lionel Messi. Give him an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and all acting awards. https://t.co/ZqeOH3s2CD — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 26, 2023

Lionel Messi completes move to Inter Miami

Following a tumultuous spell with Ligue 1 giants Paris-St Germain (PSG), Lionel Messi resorted to a move to USA's Major League Soccer, where Inter Miami became the club to attain the services of the 36-year-old. Messi is set to make his Inter Miami debut on July 22, 2023.